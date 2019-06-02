Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Twinsburg —



Assault



Man seen punching woman: A Mahoning County man, 33, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault after police responded to several 911 calls from motorists reporting that a man was punching a woman outside a vehicle at the side of Interstate 480 eastbound near Route 91 at about 7:30 p.m. May 14. Police said that when they arrived, they found the man had driven off, leaving the woman at the side of the highway. Injuries to the woman were not described in a police report. Attempts at contacting the man were unsuccessful, said police, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.



Drug possession



Heroin found on man: A Ravenna Road man, 43, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession after police responded to a report of a dispute between the man and a neighbor during the evening May 14. Police said they discovered the man was wanted on warrants and was in possession of suspected heroin. The man was taken to Summit County Jail.



Man was in parked vehicle: A Cleveland man, 26, was cited with minor misdemeanor drug possession after a Fairfield Drive resident reported at about 4:15 a.m. May 12 that the man’s occupied vehicle had been parked on the street for about an hour. Police said they found the man and a Twinsburg woman in the vehicle and after they smelled the odor of marijuana, they found the man in possession of a small amount of suspected marijuana.



Domestic violence



Man locked himself in bathroom: A Twinsburg woman, 46, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic violence after a man reported he took a handgun away from her and locked himself in a bathroom while they were arguing at their home May 12. The man said the woman then broke open the bathroom door and that she had also ransacked the home. Police said the woman was taken to Solon City Jail and they took possession of the gun as evidence.



Operating a vehicle under the influence



Vehicle seen hitting curb: A Westwood Drive woman, 27, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and blood alcohol content after another motorist reported seeing the woman’s vehicle swerving and hitting the curb on Route 82 at about 4:20 a.m. May 11. Police said they found the woman at a Route 82 service station, where she admitted to having been driving. The woman’s BAC measured 0.225 percent, more than twice the 0.08-percent legal limit, said police. She was taken to Solon City Jail, given a Stow Municipal Court date and later released on a 10 percent of $2,500 bond.



Police respond to 911 calls: A Lyndhurst woman, 35, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence and marked lanes after police responded to several 911 calls from motorists that the woman was driving erratically on Interstate 480 eastbound at about 11:25 a.m. May 10. Police said they caught up to the woman, stopped her and after observing signs of impairment, they arrested her. Twinsburg EMS took her to Cleveland Clinic Twinsburg for medical evaluation.



Harassment



Phone threat reported: Police responded to a Summit Commerce Parkway business after an employee reported someone made a threat over the phone May 11. The employee said that because the person lives in New Jersey, she does not believe the person would carry out the threat, but the business wanted to document the incident.



Theft



Money stolen at business: A Twinsburg man reported someone stole $40 from him while he was at a Ravenna Road business during the late afternoon or early evening May 11.