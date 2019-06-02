I don’t know the firsts thing about tattoos. One thing I do know is I never wanted to get one nor have I ever changed my mind. When I was growing up the only people I ever knew who had tattoos were Navy sailors (and other military men), criminals, gang members, bikers and the like. I never saw a woman or young girl with a tattoo. A person just couldn’t get a professional tattoo in a small town, you had to go to one of the larger cities if you wanted a tattoo. Of course your buddy could scratch some sort of makeshift tattoo into you flesh with some type of sharp object.



Boy have things changed! You can walk down the street of about any size town and see one or more tattoo parlors inking all kinds of exotic drawings on both men and women. Industry reports say tattooing is 1.5 billion dollar business in the United States.



The questions remain for most of us in is, "why do people get tattoos?" There are numerous reasons.



If you were to ask someone with a tattoo you’ll soon discover that there’s not one reason but numerous different reasons.



• Some will say it was to get something personal and meaningful to them



• Others tattoo themselves to honor the birth of a baby or to pay tribute to the death of a loved one.



• Still others tattoo a saying, motto, or a slogan that they hold dear in order to drive their lives.



• Many people are drawn to tattoos simply because of their beauty or they think they look cool.



• Others use tattoos as a fashion accessory or yo express individuality.



• Some get tattoos to rebel. Tattoos have gained popularity but they’re still not accepted in certain circles.



• A woman who has always been thought of as a "little princess"may start to abandon that label by getting tattoos.



• Those who turn their backs on a religious upbringing might also get tattoos.



• Others might get tattoos to show that they are contrarians (non-conformists).



• Sometimes people get tattoos to cover imperfections in their bodies such as masking stretch marks, scars, and the like.



Therefore getting a tattoo is a unique experience involving voluntarily subjecting to painful (not excruciating) procedure sometimes for hours on end. Yet the recipient is often euphoric and overwhelmed with joy seeing their finished tattoo for the first time.



P.S. This writer is thankful for an article by Dan Hunter, a self confessed ink addict and studier of all forms of tattooing for over 10 years and is a resident writer for Authority Tattoo. For more information as to what motivates people to get tattoos please check out his articles on the web.



Bob Fettes is a semi-retired Cambridge businessman and Columnist for the Sunday Daily Jeffersonian. He can be reached at nancopiz@yahoo.com.