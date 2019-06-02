After many years of hard work, you’re on your own.



While you have friends and family to help, you are responsible for how you end up.



It won’t be easy. You will fail, and bad things will happen to you.



When I was younger, there were times when, in darkest despair, I saw no viable options — in the literal sense. It seemed there was no worthwhile future, or at least the future I saw was hopeless.



Once was about the time I graduated from high school.



The least drastic alternative I could think of was to cram some clothes and a poncho into a pack and go wander the world.



I would make my way to the Amazon, Australia, the Himalayas, and the Sahara! I would learn about people in other lands, gain insight into existence and most importantly, escape all my problems.



Since that fantasy wasn’t something I had the guts for, I joined the Army instead.



I ended up succeeding — at least in my view, which is the only thing that counts.



I had a relatively successful career. I started as a private in the infantry and many years later ended up in the Reserves with a senior non-commissioned officer’s rank.



Before that, I struggled to find a civilian job after leaving active duty. It was just a few months after I had been deployed with my team overseas on a hostile border.



In one of the most humiliating experiences of my life, some store manager turned me down for a job bagging groceries.



Shortly thereafter, I ended up as a security guard with a young Vietnamese kid. He was about 20 and had come over with the wave of refugees known then as "Boat People."



He had two other jobs, lived frugally and in the short time he had been in the United States saved so much money he could lend an uncle $14,000 to open a market.



Nothing was going to hold him back.



I wasn’t so driven and struggled for a few years more to find a position that agreed with me.



Newspapers, writing and reporting worked out well.



In my life, both in the military and as a civilian, I’ve been recognized above others on occasion and earned awards. People nowadays sometimes call or email to say they like my work.



Each of you graduates also will be singled out for honors and recognition at some point.



I’ve also been yelled at, berated and called out for mistakes. And so will you.



Likewise, I could be more successful, had I more drive or ambition. I’ve missed opportunities.



And so will you.



Eventually you’ll find your place in the world. After all, this is the United States, the Land of Opportunity — success in America is easy.



The real challenge is to overcome, learn and grow from mistakes and misfortune.



Never forget you have friends and family to help. You’re not alone: Everyone faces adversity and the people who love you care.



Most importantly, have faith in yourself.



If you find you are not doing what you want to do, look for something that makes you happy.



If you’re happy, you’re doing the right thing.



Trust in good fortune — everyone gets it at some point.



And good luck.



