Editor,



With the Kavanaugh Senate hearings, we heard all about Roe vs Wade many, many times. Now I learned something new about the woman who represented Roe in Roe vs. Wade in the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortions nationwide.



The woman’s name in the case was Norma McCovey. She said she was pregnant from a rape and wanted an abortion. She later admitted she lied about the rape. Her case is what allowed women to have abortions, but now I learned something i didn’t know. Norma McCovey eventually came to Jesus and was saved. She Later went to protest against abortions, but of course you never heard about this from the Liberal controlled news. Why wasn’t this miraculous change of heart talked about by the media? Because sadly the people who the media serve want to support abortion. Norma McCovey urged the Supreme Court to reverse the decision. I’m glad her soul was saved.







L. R. Wickham



Sarahsville