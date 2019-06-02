"That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."



Ohio native Neil Armstrong uttered that phrase — one of the most famous in history — when he became the first man to set foot on the moon 50 years ago this July.



Over the Memorial Day weekend I visited the Armstrong Air & Space Museum and Armstrong’s hometown of Wakaponeta.



The 50th anniversary made it the perfect time to visit.



I remember well that Saturday and Sunday (July 19 and 20) in 1969 when my parents and I were among the estimated 600 million excited people worldwide who watched the landing and walk on television.



The anniversary is being marked this year with commemorative coins and the showing of the documentary film "Apollo 11" in IMAX theaters around the nation.



Wapakoneta, the government seat of Auglaize County north of Dayton, is planning a big 50th anniversary celebration July 12-21, with a parade, hot-air balloon rally, music, street festival and special exhibits at the museum.



Wapakoneta boosts just under 10,000 residents. Its name comes from the Shawnee Indian word "wa. po'kanite," which means "white garment / cloth."



ABOUT THE MUSEUM



Gov. James A. Rhodes was instrumental in getting the museum off the ground, and construction began in 1970. Residents of Wapakoneta raised $528,313 for the project and the state provided $500,000.



A grand opening took place July 20, 1972, three years after the historic moon walk. Armstrong and Tricia Nixon, daughter of then-president Richard M. Nixon, were on hand.



Earth surrounds the steel-reinforced concrete building, making it look like it is underground. A dome on top houses the Astro Theater, where multimedia presentations about space are given against a starry background.



The museum chronicles Ohio’s contributions to the history of aviation and space flight, including Armstrong, the Wright brothers and John Glenn, and tells how the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo space programs evolved.



Glenn was an instrumental astronaut who grew up in New Concord. He was the first man to orbit the Earth, and received his initial flight training at New Philadelphia Municipal Airport in my hometown.



The Gemini 8 capsule, in which Armstrong flew, is one of the most popular exhibits in the museum. It shows how cramped the two astronauts — David Scott was the other — were during their flight.



As visitors approach the parking lot, an elevated F5D Skylancer greets them. Other exhibits in the museum are Apollo 11 artifacts, spacesuits, a moon rock, Sputnik replica, orbit table and the Aeronca airplane in which Armstrong learned to fly.



The museum’s brochure says it is designed for the experiential learner. There are seven interactive exhibits, 10 audio / visual elements and three simulators. Visitors can practice landing a lunar module and space shuttle or docking the Gemini capsule.



The museum is operated by the Ohio Historical Society and has no formal relationship with Armstrong. It is easy to find — right off the Bellefontaine Street exit of Interstate 75.



ABOUT ARMSTRONG



Neil Armstrong was born Aug. 5, 1930 on his grandparents' farm in Auglaize County, just south of Wapakoneta. The farm is still there, but is privately owned and does not open to the public. He died in 2012 at age 82.



Armstrong’s first space flight was Gemini 8, in which he was command pilot. It was the first docking of two spacecrafts. Buzz Aldrin was the other astronaut who walked on the moon during Apollo 11. The third crewman was Michael Collins.



The three men were awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal, while Armstrong also earned the Congressional Space Medal of Honor and many other honors.



After his NASA career, Armstrong taught at the University of Cincinnati and served on a commission which investigated what went wrong with the Apollo 13 mission and the space shuttle Challenger disaster.



Armstrong took his first airplane flight at age 6 on a Ford Trimotor "Tin Goose" at an airport in Warren. He took flying lessons at the Wapakoneta Airport, and flew solo for the first time at age 16.



A half-scale replica of the Apollo 11 lunar module marks the site in Warren where Armstrong learned to fly. The airport is gone now. I visited the lunar module replica a few years ago and wrote about it in "Kaleidoscope."



From 1949 to 1952, he served in the Navy and flew 78 missions during the Korean War, then graduated from Purdue University and became an experimental research test pilot. He was selected for Project Gemini in 1962.



While they were on the moon’s surface, Armstrong and Aldrin talked via telephone to President Nixon.



"It’s a great honor and privilege for us to be here, representing not only the United States, but men of peace of all nations, and with interest and curiosity, and men with a vision for the future," Armstrong told the president. "It’s an honor for us to be able to participate here today."



The two astronauts left a plaque on the moon with an inscription that read: "Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the moon, July 1969 A.D. We came in peace for all mankind."



ABOUT WAPAKONETA



I spent a peaceful Sunday morning strolling around downtown Wapokoneta, admiring the stately Auglaize County Courthouse, Wapa Theater and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.



Although there was little walking traffic, it appears a lot of hustle and bustle takes place there on weekdays. It is a charming town, with not too many vacant buildings.



I did note one three-story building had its windows boarded up and its roof burned off. A guy I talked to told me it was the victim of an arson fire in December 2018, and soon will be torn down.



The man said it once housed a prominent hotel called the Koneta Inn and later a popular restaurant. A newspaper story I found about the blaze said the building was erected in 1898. Some 20 families living in the structure were displaced by the fire.



The Italianate county courthouse was built in 1894 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. St. Joseph Church was built in 1910 and sports twin spires on each side of the front entrance. The Wapa Theater was built in 1904 and shows first-run movies.



