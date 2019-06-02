MACEDONIA — In addition to the traditional activities, goat yoga will be among fun things for area residents to do at the annual Spirit of Macedonia FunFest.



The four-day festival will take place June 6-9 on the grounds of the Macedonia Family Recreation Center on East Aurora Road.



"There’s something for everyone," said Macedonia Parks and Rec Director Angela Manley. "There’s a 5K run, food, many craft beers, amusement rides and games, live music and fireworks. It’s a good place to socialize.



"We are very excited for this year’s festival and have had a great response to the new activities we have added."



Feels Like Home Farm, a family-owned Northeast Ohio retreat, will bring goats to the festival for yoga classes, as well as pigs and other friendly farm animals for a petting zoo.



The Feels Like Home Farm website says goat yoga is good for the mind, body and soul, and all fitness levels are welcome. Classes will be taught by Angela DeMichele, owner of SnapFitness in Madison.



Classes will begin June 9 at 10:10, 10:40, 11:10 and 11:40 a.m. Twenty spots are available in each class and cost is $10. Registration is required in advance on Eventbrite.



Another addition to the festival is Yappy Hour and Pet Expo, which gets things started from 6 to 9 p.m. June 6. Residents are encouraged to bring their dogs, and live music will be provided by Jul Big Green.



A Cleveland resident, Jul Big Green is a diverse musician with styles that range from pop-rock to hip-hop. He has performed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Ohio State Fair and on Fox 8.



Participating in the Pet Expo will be Summit County Humane Society’s Mobile Adoption Center, Brady’s K9 Fund, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, Pawsitive Reinforcement in-home training, Petsmart-Macedonia, PixureThis! photo studio and Macedonia’s police K9.



The festival continues June 7 from 5 to 11 p.m., with live music by the Brian Papesh Party Band, which performs songs by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame bands and popular country artists, plus polkas.



The grounds will be jiving from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 8, with the Macedonia Rec/Chick-fil-A 5K run, 1-mile walk and kids dash kicking off the activities.



The race benefits the Alzheimer’s Association, and the first 200 entrants will receive a medal and race shirt. One lucky person will win a free Chick-fil-A breakfast for one year. Register in advance at www.macrec.com or on race day.



"We want to thank Chick-fil-A Macedonia for partnering with the city for the first-ever Mac Rec Chick-fil-A 5K," said rec center membership and marketing coordinator Brad Wisniewski. "This year’s race benefits a great cause and organization."



Also on June 8 is a Home Depot kids workshop in the morning and afternoon, live music from 7 to 11 p.m. by Sounds from the Cellar and fireworks at 10 p.m., weather permitting. Rain date for the fireworks is June 9.



Wrapping up the festival, the Macedonia Family Rec Center line dancers will be on stage June 9 at 10 a.m., and the Boys Scouts of America’s mobile climbing rock wall will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with live music from 4 to 7 p.m.



Throughout the festival, there will be amusement rides, plenty of food, a beer garden, community booths and midway games. There is no charge for admission to the grounds, and parking is free.



All-day ride wrist bands are being sold at the rec center for $15 through June 5, and all-day ride tickets tickets will be available during the festival for $20.



"We thank our 2019 sponsors — Universal Windows Direct, Baker Vehicle Systems, Sohar’s All Season Mower Service, Gutter Logic, PetSmart, Merit Dental, Superior Sealcoating Services and Community Focus," noted Wisniewski.



