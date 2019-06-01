The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. tonight (Saturday) on Canton Road and Manchester Road in Summit County.



The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.



If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.