NORTHFIELD CENTER — Township trustees have decided to go ahead with abating asbestos and mold at Township Hall.



At a special meeting May 28, trustees awarded a contract to Parallel Partners, a CPK company, to abate the asbestos and mold present in the building at a cost of $48,829. The firm is expected to start work in a couple of weeks.



Trustees have said the drainage around the Township Hall complex allows water to permeate the building’s basement, creating flooding problems and causing potentially hazardous mold spores to circulate.



In mid-May, the hall had to be shut down for about 3 1/2 days so it could be ventilated, and the staff was relocated to the service department facility. Since returning to the building, fans have been running to air out the premises.



Township administrator Steve Wright said May 31 that it would take a couple of weeks for staffers to prepare the building for the contractor’s work to start, including relocating records stored in the basement. He said the project should be completed by early August.



"The bulk of the work will be done in the evening," said Wright, "so we’re hoping the staff can stay in the building while the work progresses. If noise and air quality become a problem, we may have to move elsewhere for a while."



Trustees have had extensive talks about the future of the building, which was erected in 1905. A public forum to get input from residents took place May 23, with about 50 people on hand.



Trustees are considering a number of options, including renovating the old building and keeping township offices there, demolishing it or building or moving to new offices and repurposing the hall.



One possibility trustees are looking at is purchasing the former First Merit Bank on Olde Eight Road. They also must decide whether to build a new fire station since the current facility is becoming inadequate.



"The high-end solution to the facilities situation is estimated to cost $3 million," said Wright. "There’s a possibility we could propose a bond issue for the fall ballot, but we’re also taking into consideration the fact voters just approved a new school levy."



Park Grant Eyed



At the May 28 special session, trustees also appropriated $155,000 from the site improvement fund to be used for Beacon Hill Park enhancements.



Wright said he has sent in an application for an Ohio Department of Natural Resources NatureWorks grant, which seeks up to $117,242 to help pay for the park improvements.



"We should know by this fall whether we get the grant," he said. "If we get it, the improvements would get under way next spring. If we don’t get it, we’d have to cut back the work we are hoping to do."



At Beacon Hill, the township wants to replace the basketball court with a small parking lot, turn the existing tennis courts into a basketball court, refurbish and add playground equipment, create a bocce court and add a pavilion.



Also at the May 28 meeting, trustees appropriated $35,000 from the repairs fund for road repaving in the Rolling Brooke development.



Reporter Ken Lahmers can be reached at 330-541-9400, ext. 4189 or klahmers@recordpub.com.