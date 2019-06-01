CUYAHOGA FALLS — A 25-year city resident who directs choirs, serves on the board of a private school and is involved in other community activities was honored by the mayor for his contributions.



Ted Shure is the latest honoree in Mayor Don Walters’ Honorary Boulevard program. The mayor temporarily renames Broad Boulevard in honor of an individual or organization that gives back to Cuyahoga Falls residents and the city as a whole.



The rain let up just long enough on May 28 to allow Shure and Walters to hang the street sign bearing the designation "Ted Shure Blvd." at Broad and Third streets. Walters then presented a separate sign to Shure a short time later at the City Council meeting.



"I am so humbled and honored to be a recipient of this beautiful gesture on the part of the mayor [and] the city," said Shure. "We’re just very grateful to live in a city that cares."



Shure is the director of the Cuyahoga Falls Community Chorus, the artistic director and conductor for the Master Singers Chorale of Northeast Ohio, the president of the Summit Christian School Board of Education, a Neighborhood Ambassador and a Chamber of Commerce member for 16 years, as well as a volunteer photographer for many events.



The community chorus has regularly performed at the city’s Memorial Day ceremony, the annual Christmas tree lighting event, the Holiday Tree Festival at the John S. Knight Center and at multiple other locations in the city.



Shure said when he and his family moved to Cuyahoga Falls a quarter of a century ago, "We found out what community was about."



Shure praised Stephanie Fleser, Summit Christian School’s administrative principal, and members of the community chorus for their work and dedication.



"Those are the folks that really deserve this," said Shure. "There are a lot of people in the community that are much more deserving of it than I am, but it is a great honor and I’m just so blessed. God has given me the ability to do the things that I do and he’s challenged me along the way. So I thank him most especially."



Walters praised Shure for his contributions to the community.



"He’s just an amazing man," said Walters. "Amazing family. Anything that you do, you try to measure up to Ted ... we need more like Ted Shure."



Council member Mary Ellen Pyke (R-2) described Shure as a "man of patience" and noted that Shure gave her son piano lessons for one year. Pyke said her son later "tested out" of two years of college piano and received a music scholarship to the University of Akron.



"That is the type of teacher Ted is," stated Pyke.



About the Honorary Boulevard award



To qualify for the Honorary Boulevard award, a nominee must have made extraordinary volunteer contributions to the local community, arts, environment, education, neighborhoods, health or human services. They are recognized for their substantial volunteer efforts, time commitments and financial donations that directly impact the betterment of the community.



This is an honorary gesture only and does not change the official designation of Broad Boulevard for postal purposes.



