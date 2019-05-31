TWINSBURG — It was late afternoon on a school day, and while many Twinsburg High School students were home studying, playing sports, or spending time with friends, more than 50 of their peers were at the high school, dressed up in nice shirt and tie, pant suits or summer dresses.



Many were anxiously clutching their resumes and folders, waiting for their turn to be interviewed by one of the nine businesses with booths in the school’s commons area. Other students were seated at a table, quietly filling out job applications after completing their own interviews.



The Twinsburg City School District hosted its first summer job fair May 29. The district, along with the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce, hoped to help area businesses connect with students looking for summer work and job experience.



The students had worked with job fair coordinator Belinda McKinney on soft skills, interviewing techniques and resume writing, said Megann Eberhart, executive director of the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce.



"Belinda will be going out through the summer to talk to the students and businesses to make sure it’s a mutually beneficial arrangement," Eberhart said. "That’s the No. 1 thing that businesses say: they need more employees, they need more workers."



Superintendent Kathryn Powers said she felt this was one of the strengths of this inaugural program was the job coaching aspect.



"These are students, and this might be their first job," Powers said. "The student might forget they need to call off for a concert or a volleyball game. The coaching can help them navigate through that. This is good life experience."



Trinity Wade, 17, who will be a junior in the new school year, said she has had two interviews already.



"I was hoping to find a receptionist job," she said. "I love doing paperwork. I also was interested in a caregiver position. My grandmother was very ill when I was little, and I got to help her. I would love to be able to give back."



This is the first time she has interviewed for a paying job, Trinity said.



"It’s given me an opportunity to think about what I want to do," she said. "Even if I’m not hired, I’ve had a good experience."



At the time of the interview, early on in the fair, Benjamin Wales-McGrath, 15, who will be a sophomore, said he "would like something scientific or technical." In the meantime, he said he would like a job for experience working.



He said he was eyeing opportunities with the school district, which was looking for summer help, or with Starbucks. He said a big challenge was finding a place that would accept someone who was 15, since most companies only hire those 16 or older.



As well as the school district and Starbucks, the other participating employers included Goodwill Industries, Panera Bread, Maplewood at Twinsburg, VMI Group/Tri Mor, Robesto’s Catering, Arby’s and Master Pizza.



Jayme Loomis of Akron, who represented VMI, and Randee Skeen, who represented Tri Mor, said they felt the event was a success. VMI and Tri Mor shared a booth, and the businesses share a Reminderville office building with each other and other businesses.



"We don’t really have one position to fill; we just wanted to see what the students are looking for," Loomis said.



"We have office positions, we have shop positions, we have a trucking company," Skeen said. "We have a lot to offer."



