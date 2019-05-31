SUMMIT COUNTY — The county will be an especially bad area to drive in while intoxicated this weekend, as three sobriety checkpoints are scheduled by law enforcement.



The Summit County OVI Task Force has announced it will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday evening into early Saturday morning and the Ohio State Highway Patrol says it will conduct two checkpoints in Summit County from Saturday at 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday.



Locations have not been announced.



At a checkpoint, most motorists are quickly allowed through, but if intoxication or some other offense is suspected, the vehicle is pulled to the side for further investigation. Saturation patrols are also conducted on nearby streets.



Task force officials have said that a primary purpose of the checkpoints is deterrence of drinking and driving.



According to the most recently released results from the task force, three motorists were charged with operating a vehicle under the influence at two checkpoints on West Exchange Street and West Market Street in Akron on March 17.



More than a dozen additional charges or citations were also issued, including 10 motorists charged with driving under suspension and two with operating a motor vehicle without a license, as well as one person charged or cited with drug possession and one cited with open container.