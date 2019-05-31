The city of Twinsburg announced Friday that Route 91, Darrow Road, will be temporarily closed Saturday morning beginning at 5 a.m. to complete a sanitary sewer line installation across the roadway.



The closure will occur just north of the Ravenna Road intersection at the Twinsburg Township Square. Traffic will be detoured via Ravenna Road and Miktarian Parkway. Construction will begin immediately after the detour is instituted and is expected to continue until 8 p.m.



At Tuesday’s council meeting, Council recognized the necessity of this closure and agreed to permit the work.