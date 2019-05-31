MACEDONIA — When patrons walk into Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches in Macedonia, they will see a piece of local art created by Nordonia High School students. The mural is a lesson in business for the team who created it.



The first work, unveiled May 24 at the restaurant, features a knight, the mascot for the high school, spearing a sub sandwich.



This will be the first of several pieces of art planned for businesses throughout the school district’s area, said Matt Gaugler, business director for Nordonia Hills City Schools.



"We are starting with Jimmy John’s, then Costco will get one to start next school year," Gaugler said. "From there we will see what the response is, but we plan to do one per month. We use materials already in stock with the art department, and anything we do need comes from the Health & Wellness Committee."



Kristi Gunyula, the art teacher at Nordonia High School, said it gave her students experience in commercial art.



"As a teacher, it was nice for kids to see the commercial side of art and working for a client." Gunyula said. "A lot of times we don’t get that in our projects at school."



She said the students who participated had practice in making decisions "based on what their client wants," and problem solving. The project involved a lot of sketches and back and forth with the company, she added.



"Now they can see their project in the local community," Gunyula said. "It’s a nice way for the students to engage with the community."



Three students, juniors Blake Jones and Alexis Brzozowski, both 17, and sophomore Kendal Yurmankovich, 16, came to Jimmy John’s to help with the unveiling. All three said they would like the opportunity to work on more pieces for area businesses.



Blake said one challenge was perspective, and gave the knight’s lance as an example.



"The lance is coming out," he said.



Kendal said another challenge was adding the shading "so it doesn’t look too flat."



"The shading and the highlights, with the white," Alexis added regarding some of the challenges the students had to work on.



Bonnie Alexander, the restaurant’s co-owner and operator, said she loved what the students had done.



"They did an excellent job," Alexander said. "I’m excited for it being here."



Lateef Saffore, co-owner and managing partner, agreed.



"I think it really exemplifies what a student can do," Saffore said. "I’m happy they chose our restaurant to debut such a creative piece of artwork. I’m sure it will resonate with the community."



