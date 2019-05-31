MACEDONIA — Police who staked out a stolen truck in front of the Macedonia Home Depot May 25 ended up arresting an Akron man they had released from jail for medical treatment earlier that day.



Cass J. Anderson, 29, is facing fourth- and fifth-degree felony theft charges after police said they caught him returning to a truck and trailer that had been reported stolen from the Tractor Supply parking lot a little before 10 a.m. According to the report, police who responded to the call were returning to the station with the owner to sign an affidavit when another officer reported the stolen truck and trailer were at the Home Depot, about a mile away from where they were taken.



Two patrolmen in an unmarked vehicle sat in the Cinemark parking lot to see if someone would return to the vehicle and said they watched Anderson walk from Walmart to the truck, where they arrested him.



Police said Anderson had been booked into the jail that morning on a failure to appear warrant out of Stow. He was then taken to University Hospitals Twinsburg for unspecified reasons but did not return to jail after he was released.



According to the report, Anderson at first told police his mother had picked him up, but later admitted he had walked three miles west along Route 82 to the Tractor Supply store, where he noticed the vehicle had keys in the ignition, and took it.



Anderson was taken to the Summit County Jail.



He is facing misdemeanor charges filed by Stow police from an incident in April where he was found driving with expired plates and five hypodermic syringes on Graham Road at Hudson Drive. He had been released on a $2,500 bond but failed to return to court.



He pleaded not guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor charge of escape on Tuesday and was bond was set at 10 percent of $25,000.



