— Macedonia —



Theft



Sandals taken from store: A Macedonia Commons Boulevard store employee reported a woman left the store without paying for an approximately $35 pair of sandals and drove away in a vehicle. Police said they were unable to find the vehicle.



Bank card stolen and used: A woman reported that after she left her bank card in an ATM in a Route 82 store May 23, someone took it and used it to make an online purchase of more than $260. Police said store security video showed an unknown female taking the card. The woman said she reported the matter to the bank.



Disorderly conduct



Man found sleeping: A Hudson man, 54, was cited with disorderly conduct after he was found sleeping on the ground outside an East Highland Road service station during the afternoon May 25. Police said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the man and there was an open beer can near him. Police said that after they arrived, the man sat up, but because he was not responding when they and Macedonia EMS tried talking to him, he was taken to Cleveland Clinic Twinsburg.



Suspicion



Woman reported at YMCA: Police responded to the Nordonia Hills YMCA after a Macedonia woman reported that while her 8-year-old daughter and a friend were at the playground during an after-school program May 24, an unknown woman approached and spoke to the children, then took her shoes off, threw them into the woods and ran away. YMCA employees said she was apparently the same woman they had allowed into the building that afternoon when she asked to use a restroom and who they later saw in the parking lot by a vehicle with another unknown woman, as well as near the playground. Police said they told the daughter she did the right thing in telling her mother and YMCA employees about the incident. Police also said they provided extra patrols at the YMCA after that.



Drug possession



Pills found at jail: A Uniontown man, 28, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor drug possession May 21 after Stow police brought him in to have him incarcerated in Macedonia City Jail on misdemeanor charges and Macedonia police found several pills identified as a prescription anxiety medication the man allegedly did not have a prescription for in a cigarette pack in his possession. The man said a friend gave him the cigarettes and he did not know the pills were in it.