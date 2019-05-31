HUDSON — The location for one of city council’s Downtown Phase II work sessions has been changed.



Due to the large turnout at the first work session, Jody Roberts, the city’s communications manager, said council is moving its meeting and Phase II work session scheduled for June 4 at 7:30 p.m., to Barlow Community Center, 41 S. Oviatt St. This session was originally scheduled to happen at Town Hall.



A work session slated for Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. will still take place at Town Hall, 27 E. Main St.



Council is hosting these meetings to hear residents’ suggestions on the Downtown Phase II project. Legislators decided to host the sessions following the defeat of a May 7 advisory vote on the city’s plan to develop 20 acres of land west of Morse Road.