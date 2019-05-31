Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— HUDSON —



Criminal mischief



Hole drilled in gas tank: A Norton Road business employee reported May 24 that someone drilled a hole in the gas tank of a truck belonging to the business, causing an unspecified amount of gasoline to drain out, while the truck was parked outside the business during the night. A police report did not include a damage estimate.



Theft



Furniture taken from storage unit: A man reported someone stole a hutch, a tea cart and a wicker patio set totaling about $1,100 in value from a Hudson woman’s West Streetsboro Street storage unit on May 23. A police report did not say whether there was forced entry.



Fake check cashed: The owner of a Georgetown Road business reported May 22 that someone cashed a forged check to take $1,950 from the business’ bank account on May 17.



Police assistance



Hand caught in beaver trap: Police said they responded to the area of Barlow and Terex roads after a man reported his hand had gotten caught in his beaver trap at about 9:45 a.m. May 23. Police said they freed the man and he declined to be seen by EMS.



Tips Line



The Hudson Police Department’s Tips Line provides a confidential avenue for individuals to report criminal or suspected criminal activity.



The Tips Line is not a substitute for the immediate reporting of events or situations in progress that require an immediate police response.



To call the Tips Line, phone 330-342-1820.