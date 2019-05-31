Beginning on Sunday evening, June 2, Route 8 northbound and southbound at Broad Boulevard will have various nightly lane restrictions through late June for bridge repairs. These restrictions will occur nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.



Howe Avenue



The following lane restrictions and closures are in place along Howe Avenue from Friday, May 31 through Monday morning, June 3, at 6 a.m., for roadway reconstruction:



• Howe Avenue between Route 8 and Main Street is closed. The detour is Route 8 to Tallmadge Ave. to Home Avenue to Howe Avenue.



• The ramp from SR 8 northbound to Howe Avenue is closed. The detour is Route 8 to Tallmadge Avenue to Home Avenue to Howe Avenue.



• The ramp from Howe Avenue to Route 8 southbound is closed. The detour is Howe Avenue to Home Avenue to Tallmadge Road.



• The ramp from Route 8 southbound to Howe Avenue is reduced to right turns only. The detour is Route 8 to Tallmadge Avenue to Home Avenue to Howe Avenue.



• Main Street at Howe Avenue is reduced to one lane in each direction.



Beginning on Monday morning, June 3, by 6 a.m., Howe Avenue eastbound between Main Street and Bucholzer Boulevard will be closed through late September for roadway reconstruction. The detour will be Main Street to Independence Avenue to Bucholzer Boulevard.



This $5.9 million reconstruction project on Howe Avenue is scheduled to be done by September 2020.



Interstate 76



Beginning Friday, May 31, at 8 p.m. through Monday, June 3, at 5 a.m. the following lane restrictions and closures will be in place for bridge deck repairs.



• I-76 eastbound at Kelly Avenue will have various lane restrictions.



• I-76 eastbound exit to Innovation Way will be closed. The detour will be I-76 east to Route 18/ Market Street to I-76 west.



• I-76 eastbound exit to Brittain Road will be closed. The detour will be I-76 east to SR 18/ Market Street to I-76 west.