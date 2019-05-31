CUYAHOGA FALLS — A national historic district may soon be established in a city neighborhood.



City Council on April 22 unanimously approved accepting an $11,462 state grant in connection with plans to nominate a neighborhood for a National Historic District designation. Community Development Director Diana Colavecchio said the city’s matching amount is $8,070. The total amount of $19,532 will be used to hire a consultant to “prepare another inventory of a whole newly created historic district.”



The district’s boundaries will run roughly from Roosevelt Avenue to the north, Whitelaw Street to the east, Berk Street to the west, and Fourth Street to the south, according to Colavecchio.



“We’ve identified many historical structures, residential structures, in that area,” said Colavecchio. “Our Preservation Plan identified the neighborhood as potentially eligible [for designation as a historic district].”



She added that being in a historic district “is something to be proud of.”



“Some home buyers specifically seek out purchasing a home in a historic district with the intent to restore the home to its original grandeur,” said Colavecchio. “The designation can also add value to the homes inside the district.”



She explained the consultant would conduct an inventory of homes in what would be known as the Berkshire Park Subdivision Historic District. Information that would be compiled by the consultant would include the year the home was built, its square footage, its style and the types of materials used to build the structure. The consultant would gather the existing data available on the county website and also make observations about the homes by walking through the neighborhood. The consultant would not need to walk inside any of the homes, according to Colavecchio.



She said Requests for Proposal (RFP) from prospective consultants have been sent out and are due back to the city on May 20. The consultant will “know whether the area will qualify” for designation of a historic district under the National Park Service criteria, said Colavecchio. The first draft creating the boundaries of the historic district must be submitted to the city by Oct. 15.



Once the consultant finalizes the boundaries of the district, the nomination document would first go to the State Historic Preservation Office for its approval, and then to the Secretary of Interior with the National Parks Service for the final approval.



“This whole process can take a year,” said Colavecchio.



Colavecchio said there will be two public meetings — one this summer before the city submits its nomination form and one in February 2020 after the nomination form is submitted.



The downtown Front Street area has both a Local Historic District and a smaller National Historic District, according to Colavecchio. Most properties that are in the local district must adhere to certain design guidelines that are overseen by the Design & Historic Review Board. Some properties must obtain a Certificate of Appropriateness if they were putting in new exterior items such as windows or siding.



Colavecchio clarified that a neighborhood with a National Historic District designation — such as what is being sought now — would not have to comply with these design guidelines.



Council member Mary Ellen Pyke (R-2) noted that while she favors the idea of historic districts, she said she was “very reluctant to move forward” on setting one up if it has not been requested by residents living in that area.



Council member Jerry James (D-7) said he thought the district was a “great idea,” but noted he understood Pyke’s concerns. James added he hopes a lot of residents come to the public meetings to share their thoughts about the potential district.



Council President Mary Nichols-Rhodes (D-5) added she felt “investing in the neighborhoods… is a big plus for our city.”



Council member Russ Iona (R-8) said he felt there were “pluses and minuses” to being in a historic district. He added that property owners in such districts are sometimes required to do certain improvements that they can’t afford to do. Iona also said he wanted to hear from a lot of residents living in the proposed historic district.



