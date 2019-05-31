Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



Thefts: A Camden Lane resident reported May 23 that three unlocked vehicles were entered on the property. Money was taken from each of the cars, and a small amount of jewelry from one vehicle. Total amount of the loss was $400.



Police were told May 26 that suspects ran out of a South Chillicothe Road store with shirts, hoodies, shorts and two pairs of shoes. Officers could not find the culprits. Total loss was estimated at $500.



Garbage complaint: An Orchard Avenue woman reported May 22 that her neighbor was not cleaning up garbage on his property. Officers spoke to the man and he advised them he would clean up the yard promptly.



Warrant situations: A Chagrin Falls man was transferred May 22 from Chagrin Falls police custody to Aurora on a warrant for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Portage County Jail.



Collision: Police said two Aurora women were backing out of parking spaces May 23 on West Garfield Road and collided. There was minimal damage to both vehicles and no injuries were reported. Insurance information was exchanged.



Trespassing: The manager of a business on West Garfield Road reported May 24 that someone opened a gate leading onto the property, but she could not find anything missing or damaged.



Dispute: A Moneta Avenue woman reported May 26 that her husband had not returned their children as a custody agreement requires. The man was contacted and advised he would bring the children home the next day. Police told the couple it was a civil matter.



Items turned in: An Aurora woman turned in a credit card May 25 that he found at a local business. Officers could not immediately reach the owner, and the card was secured until it was claimed.



A Solon man turned in several items May 24 that fell off a truck on West Garfield Road at North Aurora Road. The items were set aside for safe keeping.



Suspended license: During a traffic stop May 26 on South Chillicothe Road, a Cleveland woman was cited for driving under suspension and given a verbal warning for not driving in marked lanes. Her plates were confiscated and the car was towed. She was given a ride back to the police station to be picked up.



Illegal soliciting: A Louisiana man was cited May 28 for soliciting without a permit after he was reported to police going door-to-door in the Shady Grove area.



Open container: An Aurora man was cited for having an open container of alcohol in a public place May 25 after police were called to a business on Shawnee Trail. Officers said when they approached him he was holding alcohol in his hand and appeared to be intoxicated.



Dog fight: A dog fight was reported May 23 on East Boulevard. Officers said the owner of the dogs separated them, but sustained several cuts and scrapes on her arms. She said she is in the process of getting rid of one of the dogs because it is aggressive toward the other, but not toward humans. The woman did not seek medical attention.