TALLMADGE — After an Akron woman allegedly falsely identified herself during a May 26 traffic stop, police said they discovered she was wanted for an alleged kidnapping and robbery in Akron last December.



Police did not learn her true identity until later, and Stow Municipal Court issued a warrant for her arrest Thursday after she failed to appear at her arraignment Thursday on a falsification charge stemming from the traffic stop.



She is one of three people facing felony charges in connection with an incident in which a Canton man reported he was forced to withdraw money from an ATM after arranging to meet a woman he met online.



Tallmadge police say they stopped a vehicle for having expired license plates on West Avenue at about 1:20 p.m. May 26 and found it was being driven by 25-year-old Brittany C. Cook and a passenger in the vehicle was 27-year-old Akron resident Jeffrey C. Chambliss.



Police said Cook and a second passenger, a 42-year-old Cuyahoga Falls woman, provided names and birth dates that were subsequently determined to be false. Tallmadge EMS took Cook to Akron City Hospital after she claimed to have ingested meth during the stop. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office was notified and a deputy responded to the scene and followed the ambulance to the hospital.



A hospital spokesman said Thursday that he could find no record of Cook, and information from the sheriff’s office was not immediately available.



According to Summit County Court of Common Pleas records, Cook and Chambliss have been indicted on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, as well as second-degree felony robbery and first-degree misdemeanor theft. Chambliss has also been indicted with fourth-degree felony grand theft of a motor vehicle.



According to Akron police, a 20-year-old Canton man reported Dec. 22 that he went to Cook and Chambliss’ North Arlington Street home where he had arranged to meet a woman he met online.



The man said he was instead met inside the home by two men, one of whom appeared to have a knife or handgun in his pocket. The two then allegedly made him drive to an ATM, withdraw $300 and give it to them. The man said he then jumped out of his car and the males drove off with it. The car was later recovered.



Two others have been charged in the incident: Akron residents Ronnie L. Ashbrook, 47, indicted with the same charges as Chambliss, and 45-year-old Charla N. Ardelian, who is indicted with fifth-degree felony obstructing official business.



Chambliss was arrested Dec. 28.



Ashbrook and Ardelian were arrested a few weeks later at their Boulevard Street home, where Ardelian initially refused to allow the police in or answer questions and Ashbrook was found hiding in a basement crawlspace.



Common pleas court records say that Chambliss and Ashbrook have been free on personal bonds, but both are required to wear GPS devices. Both men are scheduled for July 9 pretrial hearings and Chambliss is scheduled for trial before Judge Alison Breaux on July 17. A warrant was issued for Ardelian’s arrest April 25 and no court dates could be found scheduled for her or Cook.



Attorneys for Chambliss, Ashbrook and Ardelian could not immediately be reached for comment and an attorney for Cook could not be identified.



