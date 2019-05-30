TALLMADGE — Residents may be asked to decide whether the city should increase its income tax rate by one-quarter percent to pay for fire and police services.



City Council has given a first reading to a proposal to place an issue on the November ballot asking residents if they favor increasing the city’s income tax rate from 2 percent to 2.25 percent starting Jan. 1, 2020. According to the legislation, the ballot language would state the additional quarter percent of income tax revenue would be used for "funding fire/EMS and police protection and related safety services."



Mayor Dave Kline said the legislation will have three readings before council votes. The second reading is scheduled for the next meeting on June 13.



Kline said the income tax hike, if approved, would generate an additional $1.4 million per year. Those funds would go toward items such as: acquiring land for a new Fire Station 2 and constructing that facility; purchasing a new ladder truck for the fire department (the current one is 25 years old); making improvements to the two existing fire stations; and police department needs.



Kline said the city’s two fire stations — Station 1 at 85 Overdale Drive and Station 2 at 735 Eastwood Ave. — are in "dire need of help." Last year, Kline formed a committee to determine whether to remodel the present fire stations or build new ones. He noted officials have discussed the future of the facilities for "quite a long time."



"What do we do?" asked Kline. "Do we go to one station? Do we go to two stations? With the build-out of Tallmadge, I think maintaining the two stations is a need."



Kline said city officials have been working on acquiring land to construct a new Fire Station 2 and noted he expects the new Station 2 will be in "very close proximity" to the existing Eastwood Avenue site. He added he would like to try to buy the land this summer.



"[Fire Station 2’s been converted over multiple times," said Kline. "It used to be a little garage station, and then it’s been added on [to] and added on [to]."



The mayor said the cost of land acquisition and the construction of the new Station 2 is projected at $6 million to $6.5 million.



"When you spread that over [many] years, this [proposed] income tax [increase] will be able to handle that and some other stuff," said Kline. "As income tax grows, then it just provides more money for the safety forces."



A new ladder truck will cost about $1.1 million, according to Kline, who noted the current vehicle "is definitely in need of replacement."



Kline noted an increase in the income tax rate would not affect the city’s Joint Economic Development District agreement with Brimfield Township.



Budget overview



The fire department’s 2019 operating budget is $3,548,149. Forty-two-point-eight percent of that or $1,472,301, will be generated by a permanent fire property tax levy. Another 42.5 percent — $1,460,000 — will come from a transfer from the city’s General Fund. Twelve-point-six percent, $435,000, will come from proceeds from ambulance transports and the remaining 2 percent or $71,000 from Bureau of Workers Compensation refunds and hospital reimbursements.



Each year, however, the city has to transfer more money from its general fund to cover an operating deficit in the fire department, the mayor reported. With such transfers, Kline said, "We’re taking money ... that could be used for other departments, but ... we have to fund the fire department."



The mayor also said he felt "combining services" with neighboring communities "would be an excellent way to provide a great service and consolidate money and also to spread out our resources a little better."



Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at 330-541-9421, pkeren@recordpub.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.