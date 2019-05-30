STOW — City Council may place an issue on the November ballot that would ask voters to amend the charter to require the city’s dispatch center to remain in its safety building.



Council has discussed legislation to put the proposed charter amendment on the fall ballot. They ended up voting 5-2 to move the measure out of committee for a first reading that same evening. Council members Sindi Harrison (Ward 2) and Jim Costello (At Large) voted no. There will be a second reading on June 13.



Council member Mike Rasor (At Large) said five members of council would need to vote "yes" to put the charter question before voters on Nov. 5.



Council member Brian Lowdermilk (Ward 3), who requested the legislation, said he wants to give voters a chance to adopt the charter change "in order for us to maintain control and to make sure we’re providing the best [dispatch] service possible to the residents."



The dispatch center would be allowed to operate from a different site in the event of an emergency or natural disaster, according to the proposal.



Last year, Stow joined with the county and Akron, Fairlawn, Green and Cuyahoga Falls in spending $3.95 million on a computer system that will be used in their separate dispatch operations for the next 10 years. Leaders of these municipalities — excluding Akron — are discussing possibly setting up a Council of Governments (COG) in conjunction with having a consolidated dispatch operation. No decisions have been made, according to Stow Mayor John Pribonic.



Lowdermilk said his research has found that other regional dispatch operations are "all over the board. You get everything from ‘so far, so good,’ to ‘we’re leaving it because we’ve got 911 calls that are either misdirected or not answered at all.’"



Lowdermilk said if a city joins a COG, that municipality has "one vote," and could find itself in the minority on decisions regarding dispatch operations. He noted the city strives to have the best safety services in the county.



"I think diluting that with other communities is not really at this time a service to the citizens," said Lowdermilk. "In the future? It may be. A charter amendment doesn’t mean you can’t do anything. It just means you got to go to the people and make your case and get them to agree that it is the right thing to do for them."



On his blog, Rasor said the purpose of the proposed charter change is "to give voters an opportunity to decide if they want to have their 911 dispatch operations to be city-operated, or operated by a third party that the city does not entirely control. As it stands today, council and the mayor could outsource dispatching to a [COG] without the voters’ approval."



Costello said he is against putting the charter question before voters.



"As dispatch centers combine, you have a better buying power, you have a better ability to use jointly all of this equipment," stated Costello. "I don’t agree that by doing this charter amendment, you are not [hamstringing] the future councils."



With technology changing rapidly, Pribonic said the city "will not [in the future] have the buying power to go ahead and do what we are doing today."



Finance Director John Baranek said he felt the charter change, if passed, "would provide nothing positive or beneficial to our community or our citizens."



Baranek said as dispatching technology, staffing standards, regional data-sharing and emergency services benchmarks are improved or enhanced through collaboration among communities, "it cannot possibly be good public policy or financially responsible to have our charter arbitrarily prevent Stow officials in advance from considering, or even discussing, being part of any jointly operated or managed emergency communications center."



"The amendment is contrary to the long-term interests and safety of every citizen in the community," added Baranek. He noted it would "restrict" the ability of future elected officials to decide whether the city would join a regional dispatch operation.



Lowdermilk emphasized that passing a charter amendment "does not prevent anything from happening in the future."



"It just makes sure that the residents of Stow have the ability to understand what you’re going to do or a previous council’s going to do, and that the information is out there," said Lowdermilk.



Lowdermilk also questioned whether a COG would provide the city with a cost savings.



"If you’re building the same number of dispatch terminals that all the cities have today to be able to provide the same service, we are still going to bear the same cost," said Lowdermilk.



Lowdermilik added he felt a COG system would be "less efficient in responding to calls."



"If you’re on the other end of that 911 call and you’re having a heart attack, I sure hope that goes to the right person," said Lowdermilk.



Pribonic noted it is not yet known how the COG would operate, and asked, "why now do we want to go ahead and make that decision [about being in a COG]?"



Pribonic stressed that he felt residents have both the right to vote and the right to possess "the proper information."



"I don’t want to lead them down a path saying [that] out of fear, you’ve got to have this in your city or you’re not going to get the proper service because that is just not true," said Pribonic.



Both Lowdermilk and Pribonic discussed their focus on providing the best possible service to residents, but wanted to go about accomplishing it in different ways.



"This isn’t about fear," said Lowdermilk. "It’s making the right decision on a critical service. It may sound scary if a 911 call is misdirected, but that is serious, and there’s things in the charter that are serious enough that they’re put into the charter. This I believe is one of those instances …This is one of the city’s main responsibilities as a government entity."



Pribonic emphasized that the purpose of examining a potential COG is about providing the best possible service to residents.



"The comment was made [to] remain the best [safety service in the county]," said Pribonic. "If we can’t make that decision [to join a COG] and we start falling behind, we will not remain the best. This is also not just a financial savings. Nobody’s ever promised that. It’s to better serve our residents if [a COG comes about."



By not giving future leaders the flexibility to decide on joining a COG, Baranek said officials could find themselves trying to figure out how to secure more funding. He asked if officials wanted to ask residents for a tax increase to generate more funding. If that doesn’t work, the next step would be to reduce services.



"By doing this, we’re highly limiting ourselves and we’re backing ourselves and painting ourselves into a corner that you’ll never get out of," said Baranek.



Harrison noted the city charter states the law department needs to be inside city hall, but the department is not located in the municipal building. She noted there is no consequence for that charter violation.



"It doesn’t seem like there’s any repercussion if [the charter’s] not followed," said Harrison. "…There’s already a violation."



Lowdermilk responded, "It’s the fact that nobody’s challenged it. If they move our dispatch center … I think there’ll be many residents that will have an issue with that … because of the record of some of the combined dispatch centers."



