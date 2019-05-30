STOW — They had 40 minutes.



The third-graders in Suhair Kahook’s class at Echo Hills were given a mission. They were grouped together in five groups of five. Each group was given a locked black box about the size of a lunchbox. Using the various clues around the table, the students had to figure out how to unlock the black box, plus four more boxes nested within it.



If they failed?



"You are locked in this classroom for the rest of summer break," Laura E. Forchione told the students. Forchione is the director of Technology Integration & Public Relations for the Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools.



Well, no, not really. None of the students seemed to take this ominous warning seriously, although they did take their task up in earnest the second they were told to start. For the next 40 minutes, the students sorted through the clues, pored over maps, looked for keys, experimented with a blacklight flashlight and more in an effort to unlock all five boxes. In the end, all of the groups succeeded, with the last one to finish having about a minute to spare.



Forchione said she started these Escape Classrooms at the beginning of the school year, and has tailored the program for all ages of students, from kindergarten to high school senior. More than 100 teachers have asked for her to lead an Escape Classroom, she said. The activity is "a hands-on approach" to many of the lessons the students are learning in the classroom, such as geography, fractions and more.



"Kids are loving them," Forchione said. "You can do this in art, physical education, a regular classroom."



That was evident with Kahook’s third-graders, who talked about the meaning of possible clues and celebrated each of their successes.



"Are we going to do another one?" one girl asked after the Escape Classroom activity was finished.



This was actually the second time Kahook’s students had participated in an Escape Room, and both she and Forchione praised the students for their notable improvement in finishing.



"You guys were 10 times better at it this time," Forchione told the class. "Not just because you all got out, but I saw a lot more teamwork."



"I agree with Mrs. Laura," Kahook said. "You did 100 percent better than in the fall. I’m really proud of you."



Kahook also thanked Forchione for putting together the program.



"It takes a lot of work to put the boxes together," she said.



The students interviewed said they had a lot of fun with the Escape Classroom.



"This was more fun," said Juliana Truax, 9, comparing the April program with the one in the fall. "There was most stuff, like the flashlight."



"We could use the flashlight that we had to work together and find the combinations to the keys," said Kara Baum, 9.



Eldar Kulic, 9, said he felt "the clues were very hard to find, but it was fun."



Reporter April Helms can be reached at 330-541-9423, ahelms@recordpub.com, or @AprilKHelms_RPC