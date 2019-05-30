STOW — The Stow-Munroe Falls school district’s newest treasurer will move from his current home in London, Ohio, to Stow.



"This is an excellently rated school district," Trevor Gummere said. "It’s a destination district. I’m excited to be here. I’m looking forward to serving the taxpayers, the students, the staff, and the administration. I’ve always liked the Akron-Canton area."



The school board on Tuesday unanimously voted to hire Gummere, who has served as a treasurer at various districts since 2003, most recently with the London City Schools, which are in a community west of Columbus. The London City School District has about 2,200 students, according to that district’s website. According to enrollment figures provided by the Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools, 2017-18 total enrollment was 5,310 students.



Gummere said he had interviewed for the treasurer’s position "a few years ago."



The new treasurer, who officially starts Aug. 1, said he and his wife Beth plan to move to Stow.



"I want to be a community member," Gummere said.



Gummere’s contract is for three years, ending July 31, 2023. He will be paid $115,000 the first year; after that, pay "may be increased by mutual agreement" through the end of the contract, and with school board approval.



"I’m glad to have him aboard," said Board President Kelly Toppin. "He brings a lot of experience to this position."



Dave Licate, the board vice president, said Gummere brings "a lot of leadership, especially in the financial direction."



"We are happy to have him here, and look forward to working with him," Licate said.



Current Treasurer Kristy Stoicoiu’s contract, which expires July 31, was not renewed by the Stow-Munroe Falls school board. Stoicoiu will become the new treasurer for the Cuyahoga Falls City Schools in August.



A request for Gummere’s resume, and information on how many applicants there were and if any were internal, was made to district officials. No response was received by press time.



