STOW — The fire department is investigating the cause of a fire estimated to have caused more than $100,000 in damages to the structure and contents of one side of an Iona Avenue duplex home Wednesday night, said Fire Chief Mark Stone.



No injuries were reported.



"All occupants were out when we arrived except for two cats, which were missing but later found by Stow Fire Department personnel and delivered unharmed to the homeowners," said Stone.



Stone said the call came at 9:42 p.m., with fire coming out of a second-floor bedroom. He said the fire was under control within 15 minutes. There was heavy smoke damage in the unit’s second floor, said Stone, but the fire did not enter the duplex’s other unit, where only light smoke entered and was ventilated using electric fans.



Stone said structural damage is estimated at $75,000 and damage to the contents at $30,000. The family in that unit has been displaced due to the damage. Information about where they are staying is unavailable.



Firefighters cleared the scene at 2 a.m. and the it was turned over to investigators. The Munroe Falls and Kent fire departments also responded.



Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at 330-541-9431, jsaunders@recordpub.com or @JeffSaunders_RP.