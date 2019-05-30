HUDSON — About 100 people filled one of the rooms at Barlow Community Center Tuesday night and many gave city officials a laundry list of suggestions for the Downtown Phase II project.



A sampling of the comments that were offered in the small group discussions with city officials ran the gamut from "We like the plan as is," to "Start over, more input, committee," and seemingly everything in between. Suggestions ranged from scaling down housing and office plans, to eliminating the offices, eliminating a proposed parking garage, and even moving city hall downtown and closing Owen Brown Street at Morse Road.



Other suggestions included adding more shared green space and more public spaces, more one-story housing units, and use renewable sources of energy.



Communications manager Jody Roberts said city staff "will look at every single [idea]" offered on Tuesday’s meeting and at the other two upcoming sessions.



"They are going to examine all of them and come back with, ‘This is what this will cost, this is doable; this isn’t doable for these reasons; this is doable, but not financially viable," said Roberts.



City Manager Jane Howington said all of the ideas that were offered will be emailed to everyone who signed in at the meeting and will also be posted on the city’s website.



Howington said council wanted to hear ideas from residents before it decides how it would proceed on the project.



"They’ve asked staff and our financial person to analyze [the ideas] to determine what the impact would be to the city and that would be helpful to inform council on what they wanted to move forward with, or if they wanted to move forward," he said.



The work session was the first of three being hosted by council following the defeat of a May 7 advisory vote on the city’s plan to develop 20 acres of land west of Morse Road.



In preparation for construction in the area, the city’s salt shed and school district’s bus garage are being relocated. A public-private partnership between the city and Testa Companies calls for construction of 138,000 square feet of office space, 73-75 town homes, 50 condominium flats above businesses and a 250- to 300-space parking structure.



Tuesday’s session was facilitated by Hudson Police Chief Perry Tabak.



Four tables with maps and project information were set up around the perimeter of the room at Barlow. One or two council members and an administration member were stationed at each table to speak with residents about their ideas. Residents were also able to submit their feedback on note cards.



City officials recorded residents’ ideas on large white sheets of paper which were all collected at the end of the evening.



Some residents object to purpose of meeting



Before the breakout sessions began, some residents questioned the stated purpose of the meeting.



Tabak said the session’s purpose was to "take what’s in place now and to come up with recommended modifications, not to start over on a blank slate."



Resident Dave Pietrowicz drew applause with his response.



"It sounds like council doesn’t really want to hear the city if we want to start over again," he said. "We’d like to attend the meeting that actually does what we want it to do."



Another resident said she thought officials should go back to square one.



"Fifty-two percent [of voters casting ballots] said no and yet you’re saying, ‘well, we want to know what your tweaks are," said Terese LePelley. "I’m hearing all these comments tonight. People don’t want tweaks. People want to start over."



But resident Margaret McClelland told LePelley, "You’re speaking for yourself."



"I’ve come to the meetings for the past two and a half, three years, [and] was on planning commission in 1995," said McClelland to LePelley. "This has been talked about for a long time. I would’ve appreciated it if you would’ve come to all the meetings and expressed what you did not like about it."



LePelley said she had attended the meetings and shared her thoughts.



Tabak then interjected, observing, "There’s a lot of passion and opinions on this topic."



Other meetings



Residents still have two other opportunities to offer their feedback: Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m. at Town Hall, 27 E. Main St.; and June 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Town Hall.



Roberts noted that these meetings will follow the same format as the initial one.



Residents can also email suggestions to phase2@hudson.oh.us.



Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at 330-541-9421, pkeren@recordpub.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.