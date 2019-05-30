NEWARK — Central Ohio Technical College will host information sessions for anyone interested in becoming a peace officer in Ohio.



COTC’s peace officer basic training graduates scored in the top two on the 2018 state exam among open academies and is available in many formats to fit your needs. The next academy will be held in the evenings for two semesters beginning Aug. 20 at COTC’s Newark campus.



Attending a session is mandatory for anyone interested in applying to the program. Information sessions will be held at COTC’s Newark campus in Hopewell Hall room 53 on the following dates:



• Tuesday, June 11 at 5:30 p.m.



• Tuesday, June 18 at 1 p.m.



• Wednesday, June 19 at 5:30 p.m.



COTC’s peace officer basic training exceeds the requirements of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and positions students to excel on the state certification exam. Graduates also earn credits toward an associate degree in law enforcement technology. Learn more and register for an information session at go.cotc.edu/POBT. Contact Amanda Dunlap at dunlap.217@cotc.edu or 740-366-9222 for more information.



COTC is a fully accredited, public college dedicated to providing high-quality, accessible programs of technical education in response to current and emerging employment needs. COTC is the only technical college in Ohio operating four full-service campus locations: Newark, Coshocton, Knox and Pataskala.