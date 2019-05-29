The Twins Days Festival Committee is taking applications for the Twins Days Twins Scholarships and the Twins Days Andrew R. Miller Memorial Scholarship. These applications must be submitted online by June 20 to be eligible. The Twins Scholarship awards $1,000 each to a set of twins that meet the requirements.

The Andrew R. Miller Memorial Scholarship awards $1,500 to one individual entering their second, third or fourth year of post-secondary education. The scholarship is open to all residents of Twinsburg and Twinsburg Township.

To be eligible for the scholarship, individuals may be:

Twins or multiples that have been registered and attended three of the last five festivals (not counting this year) and are registered for the current year festival;

Parents of twins or multiples that have been registered and attended three of the last five festivals (not counting this year) and are registered for the current year festival; and

All residents of the city of Twinsburg and Twinsburg Township.

Selected recipients will be notified by telephone. The scholarship money will be made payable to a personal account at the school of choice. Both scholarships will be presented at the festivities on Friday evening prior to the festival, set for Aug. 2-4. To review the guidelines and requirements, and apply, visit TwinsDays.org.

Golf Outing returns

The Twins Days Twins Golf Outing is back and will be Aug. 2, teeing off at 9 a.m. This year the outing will benefit the Humane Society of Summit County, which is located in Twinsburg. The outing will be at Twinsburg’s new Gleneagles Golf and Banquet Club, and the outing is open to everyone, not just twins. Be sure to join to help out a wonderful charity. For details and to register visit TwinsDays.org/?twins-days-events/?golf-outing/.