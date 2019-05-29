Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Tallmadge —



Theft



Phone sold online: A 25-year-old Kent man was charged May 28 with misdemeanor theft and unauthorized use of property after the manager of a Midway Plaza store reported the man provided false information when he rented an approximately $670 cell phone in April, failed to make payments on the phone and then after the manager remotely deactivated the phone, sold it online. The man was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personal bond.



Warrant issued for woman: A 33-year-old Akron woman was charged with misdemeanor theft after an employee of a store in South Avenue’s 500 block reported two women left the store without paying for clothing, shoes and beauty items totaling nearly $100 in value May 26. Police said they were unable to find the vehicle the women left in when they searched the area, but the employee was able to provide the vehicle’s license plate number and he identified the Akron woman, the vehicle’s registered owner, as one of the women who committed the theft after he was shown her Bureau of Motor Vehicles photo. An arrest warrant was issued for the woman.



Disorderly conduct



Woman said man yelled at her: A 72-year-old man was cited with disorderly conduct after a neighbor reported he came to her door and yelled at her for calling the police earlier that day to report a confrontation between them in their apartment building in North Avenue’s 100 block May 26.



Failure to comply



Man ran from police: Police said a Bedford man, 53, was charged with misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and driving under suspension after he did not immediately stop his vehicle during a traffic stop in West Avenue’s 200 block, then ran from police after he was stopped at a little before midnight May 23. The man was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personal bond.