Adults and children can exercise their minds and bodies during the summer.



The Akron-Summit County Public Library is offering a summer reading and exercise program called Mind, Body & Sole: A Universe of Stories which runs from June 3 through July 27.



Participants can sign up at the nearest Akron-Summit County Public Library and receive a Mind, Body & Sole reading/exercise log. Each local branch has different incentives for the program.



The Mogadore Branch Library, 144 S. Cleveland Ave., can register participants at the front desk beginning June 3, said Adult Librarian Kristin Henry.



"We ask a few questions like name, phone number and grade completed for children," Henry said. "We give them a log to track their reading and optional movements or exercise."



Participants read anything they like for 30 minutes to mark it off on the log, she said.



At different days during the program – the 10th, 26th, 40th and 50th days — participants can come into the library and get a prize.



Participants complete the movement portion by doing any type of movement exercise for 30 minutes a day or 26 miles if the person is a runner, Henry said.



Other summer programs will begin the first week of June. On Wednesdays the library will have a performer such as a magician, science activity or animal handler, at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.



"They are family friendly," Henry said.



The big event is June 5 with a Kick-Off Carnival from 12:30 to 2 p.m.



"We'll have a bounce house, characters, Popsicles, games, crafts and activities," Henry said.



July 27 is the last day to turn in sheets to get prizes.



The Nordonia Hills Branch Library, 9458 Old Eight Road, will begin registering participants June 3, said Youth Librarian Sue Houston.



Participants receive two passes to go swimming at local Metro Parks.



Houston said the program is the same as last year with 30 minutes of reading to mark off on the paper.



"When you get to 10 days, you get a prize and tickets to put in the baskets," Houston said.



If participants reach 26 days, they get a book. If they do both the reading and movement, they receive a T-shirt and are put in the main drawing for Summit County.



Nordonia Hills Branch LIbrary will have special programs beginning in June and events throughout the summer for all ages.



The Tallmadge Branch Library, 90 Community Road, will have sign-ups June 3, said Manager Mike Bianchi.



"There is a reading and exercise component," Bianchi said. "They mark off the sheet when they read and exercise and then earn prizes."



Some of the prizes include a tote bag, glider, color changing pencil and McDonald's coupons. They can enter raffle baskets and July 25 is the last big event before the program ends for the Tallmadge Library.



More information is available at www.akronlibrary.org and clicking on the local branch tab.



