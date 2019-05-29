Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Munroe Falls —



Suspicions



Man was playing game: Police said that after they saw a vehicle parked in Brust Park after hours at a little before midnight May 26, they found the driver was playing an online game and they told him the park was closed and he needed to leave.



Trunk found open: A police officer reported that while on patrol, he saw a car trunk open while the car was parked in a Gaylord Drive home’s driveway at about 3:10 a.m. May 19. The officer was able to speak to the vehicle’s owner, who said he had been grocery shopping and had forgotten to take all of the groceries out of the trunk and to close it.



Vehicle in driveways reported: Police said that after they responded to a report of someone driving around and pulling into driveways in the area of Falls River Road and Damon Drive at around 9:20 p.m. May 15, they were unable to find the vehicle.



Animal report



Fawn was resting: Police said that after they responded to a report of a possibly injured deer in the back yard of a home in Laurel Boulevard’s 100 block during the late morning May 24, they found the fawn was uninjured and just resting.



Open door



School door found open: Police said that while on patrol, an officer found a door leading into Riverview Elementary School’s main entrance off North River Road was open at about 3:20 a.m. May 22. Police said they checked the building, did not find anything out of order and locked the door.



— Stow —



Theft



Warrant issued for woman: A 51-year-old Akron woman was charged with misdemeanor theft after an employee of a store in Norton Road’s 1700 block reported the woman left the store without paying for groceries valued at about $225 in a shopping cart May 17. The employee said that when store employees confronted the woman by her vehicle in the store’s parking lot, she abandoned the cart and merchandise and left in the vehicle. Police said the employee was able to provide the vehicle’s license plate number and an arrest warrant was issued for the woman.



Business defrauded: An owner of a business in Darrow Road’s 3700 block reported that after the business received a phone call May 16, it was defrauded out of about $490 in an unspecified way.



Merchandise stolen from store: An employee of a store in Hudson Drive’s 3500 block reported an unidentified person left the store May 15 without paying for household merchandise totaling more than $100 in value.



Mower and gas can stolen: A Hudson man reported someone stole a push lawn mower and a 5-gallon gas can of unspecified values from the side screened-in porch of a home he owns in Kent Road’s 3600 block from May 6 to 11.



Breaking and entering



Window broken: Police responded to a report May 16 that someone broke a window of a vacant commercial building in Fishcreek Road’s 3800 block and apparently entered the building since the day before. Nothing was reported missing. A police report did not include a damage estimate.



Criminal damaging



Screen cut: A woman reported someone cut the screen on a door of her home in Fishcreek Road’s 4500 block during the morning or afternoon May 16. A police report did not include a damage estimate.