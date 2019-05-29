HUDSON — No injuries were reported, but Route 8 southbound was closed for less than an hour following a two-vehicle crash that caused as much as 20 gallons of gasoline to leak onto the roadway about midway between Route 303 and Seasons Road late Tuesday night, City Spokeswoman Jody Roberts said Wednesday morning.



Roberts said the fire department and EMS were called to the scene at 11:10 p.m. after a disabled pickup truck at the side of the road was sideswiped by another vehicle, resulting in significant damage to both vehicles. An estimated 15 to 20 gallons of gasoline leaked out of the pickup truck.



Boston Heights police had the highway closed at Route 303 before the fire department arrived, said Roberts, and it remained closed while the fire department cleaned up the fuel.



Three people involved in the crash were standing by the side of the road when EMS, said Roberts, with none of the people reporting any injuries.



The driver of the vehicle that struck the pickup was cited with failure to control.



