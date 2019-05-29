The Hepatitis A outbreak has become bad enough that the Portage County Health Department is recommending that police officers, firefighters, corrections officers and the homeless get vaccinated.



Ohio has been experiencing an outbreak of the liver disease since the beginning of 2018. Hepatitis A is caused through several different hepatitis viruses, said Susan Forgacs, a public health nurse at the Portage County Health District.



"We’re trying to nip this in the bud and limit the spread," Forgacs said.



Since the outbreak started in 2018, through May 13 of this year, there have been 2,252 cases in Ohio, with seven deaths.



Hepatitis A is spread through a fecal-oral route, Forgacs said, meaning the virus is spread when someone ingests the virus. Since the virus can live outside the body for a while, Hepatitis A can spread by someone touching someone with the virus and then touching their mouth or eating without washing their hands.



The virus can also spread through food, water or other objects contaminated with the virus.



According to the Ohio Department of Health, 13 people have been infected with Hepatitis A as of May 13 in Portage County.



Forgacs said this particular outbreak has especially affected people who are incarcerated, IV drug users, the homeless population and men who have sex with men. Family members of these populations may also be at risk, she said, as are people who already have Hepatitis B or C.



Police officers, jail staff and firefighters may also be at risk because they come into contact frequently with those who are incarcerated, drug users and the homeless population, she noted. A corrections officer or first responder may come into contact with the disease by accident while touching someone at work.



"We deal with populations that have a higher risk," said Streetsboro Police Lt. Tricia Wain. "For us, it’s better to have the preventive on board than to deal with the possibilities later."



Those who contract Hepatitis A usually recover in weeks to months and then are immune, Forgacs said. Part of the reason this particular outbreak is bad is the people affected have been less healthy than average.



Portage County Sheriff Dave Doak said the poor health of the average person in the jail was a reason he wanted corrections staff to get the vaccine. Corrections officers occasionally are spat on or get urine thrown on them by inmates, and that can be dangerous, he noted.



The Portage County Health Department is offering the vaccine to Portage County jail staff, the homeless population, firefighters and police officers throughout Portage County.



"A lot of them are taking me up on it," Forgacs said, noting several police officers and firefighters from Streetsboro and Aurora and firefighters from Rootstown have already been vaccinated.



