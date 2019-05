STOW — No injuries were reported after a car caught fire on Kent Road near Oneida Street Wednesday afternoon, said Police Lt. Mike Titus.



"We believe it was a mechanical issue," said Titus.



Titis said the fire was reported at 2:07 p.m. and two lanes were closed, he believes on the westbound side, until the fire was extinguished at 2:16 p.m.



Titus said he did not have any information about the amount of damage the car sustained.