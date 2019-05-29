The Hudson Farmer’s Market launches its thirteenth season June 1 at 9 a.m. on the Gazebo Green in the heart of Hudson.



The market season runs 19 weeks through Oct. 5. The market opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 12:30 p.m.



"We have a few changes to the market this year," says Market Manager J Hudson. "The market has been so successful that we’ve put some wear and tear on the Clock Tower Green. So much wear, that the city of Hudson has asked the market to move over to the Gazebo Green for the 2019 season so that they can rehab the grass on the Clock Tower Green."



The Gazebo Green is adjacent to the market’s current location. Church Street between North and East Main Streets will be closed so vendors can set up there.



"We appreciate the city of Hudson working with the farmer’s market to provide a space for the market that will cause the least amount of confusion and disruption for our shoppers," Hudson said.



Michelle Lazor, president of the Hudson Farmer’s Market board, says that over the last 12 years, the opening day of the market marks the beginning of summer for many Hudsonites.



"The market has become a Saturday tradition in Hudson and we’re glad to be launching our 13th season," Lazor said.



"Most of last year’s vendors are returning this season and we’re going to have new vendors bringing great local produce and food," Hudson added.



New vendors include Bluegrass Kitchen, a caterer with crepes and other great food ready to eat at the market; and Huri’s Mediterranean Kitchen, with delicious Middle Eastern foods like baklava and other baked goods as well as stuffed grape leaves and peppers, lentil and mushroom soups and a variety of salads.



Josiah Lincoln Clouser Flower Farm will be at the market with fresh-cut flowers and plants. Witzi’s Raw Granola, a Cleveland-based family business that makes their granola using great nuts and fruit, will be present. Field of Blooms is a Mantua farm that specializes in flowers and plants. Savory Snakage is returning to the market full-time this year with not only nuts but their new line of salad dressings.



Some returning vendors will have new products this year, including local goat milk from Lucky Penny Creamery and new varieties of vegetables and fruit. Martha’s Farm is expanding from one to three tents this year as they have expanded their crops.



There will also be a full line up of rotating tent vendors like JLees Knives, a knife maker and sharpener at the market on the last Saturday of every month, Hudson said.



"And just for the month of June, we’re going to have the Western Reserve Heritage Seed Co. at the market selling seeds and saplings of many heritage vegetables and trees," she said.



The partnership with the 2018 Leadership Hudson class will also continue, Lazor said. The Hudson Farmer’s Market Cookbook will be available at the main tent for sale. The Hudson cookbook contains recipes from farmer’s market vendors and friends.



"We don’t have many left," Lazor said. "And we don’t know how long they’ll last, so make sure to stop by and pick one up early in the season.



"To start the season off right, we’ll have our new 13th season poster available and blank note card sets with all the Hudson Farmer’s Market posters on them, coffee mugs and mason jar glasses. We will also have our special children’s tent again this year, which is sponsored and run by the Hudson Montessori School. The children’s tent will have activities and crafts related to each week’s theme for the market."



This year, the market will continue to partner with the Young Entrepreneurs Institute to give children with business ideas a chance to sell their products at the market.



The Hudson Farmers Market is a nonprofit born from a project of Leadership Hudson, a program sponsored by The Rotary Club of Hudson Clock Tower, and a collaboration between community leaders and civic-minded residents. The market is generously sponsored by the Burton D. Morgan Foundation and Hudson Montessori School.



The market serves as an incubator to local entrepreneurs and an economic driver to downtown Hudson. With approximately 35 diverse vendors, the Hudson Farmers Market attracts more than 20,000 people to downtown Hudson over the summer and autumn seasons.



To learn more about Hudson Farmers Market, visit www.hudsonfarmersmarket.org or contact manager J Hudson at info@hudsonfarmersmarket.org.