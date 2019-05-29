Robert and Mary Jane Javens of Salesville are announcing the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Brandy Lynn Keschl, to Thaddeus Jay White Jr., son of Thad and Marilyn White of Flushing.



The bride-elect is a 2007 graduate of Southern Local High School and 2016 graduate of Belmont College of Nursing. She is currently employed at Park Health Center, St. Clairsville.



Her fiance is a 2000 graduate of Union Local High School and 2002 graduate of Belmont College with an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice, and a 2006 graduate of The Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy. He is currently employed by The Ohio State Highway Patrol as a State Trooper.



A June wedding is planned at East Richland Evangelical Friends Church in St. Clairsville.