Cuyahoga Falls Police Department made a post on its Facebook page asking citizens help to look for 80-year old Edward Collins. According to the post, Collins is missing from his residence near Valley Vista Park in Cuyahoga Falls. He was last seen by a relative at his home at 10:40 a.m. When the relative returned at 1:30 p.m., Collins was gone.



Collins is 5'11" and weighs 170lbs with grey hair and blue eyes the post said. He has diabetes and dementia. Collins was last seen wearing jeans and a white T-shirt, and he has no cell phone or vehicle.



Anyone who sees Collins should contact the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department at 330-928-2181 or a local police department if seen.