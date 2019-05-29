Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.



— Cuyahoga Falls —



Weapons offenses



Man found with gun: Police said a 30-year-old Graham Road man was charged with third-degree felony having weapons under disability and first-degree misdemeanor using weapons while intoxicated after police responded to an incomplete 911 call made from the man’s home at about 1:30 a.m. May 27. Police said that after other people present at the home told them the man had possessed a gun during an argument, they confiscated a 9mm handgun from the man, which he was not allowed to possess due to a previous robbery conviction. The man was taken to Summit County Jail.



Theft



Credit card stolen from car: An Akron woman reported someone twice tried to use a credit card after it was stolen from her car while it was parked outside a Graham Road restaurant during the day May 25, but the card was declined both times. Police said the car was not damaged.



Book bag taken a Natatorium: A Ravenshollow Drive man reported someone took his book bag while he was at the city’s 4th Street Natatorium during the afternoon May 24. Police said the loss totaled about $125.



Merchandise recovered: A Howe Avenue store employee reported an unknown male tried to leave the store without paying for a vacuum cleaner, a monitor, an electric scooter and a fan totaling more than $1,200 in value in a shopping cart May 21. The employee said the male left the store, but was stopped from taking the merchandise.



Cell phone stolen at store: An Akron man reported someone stole his approximately $150 cell phone while he was shopping at a State Road store May 21.



Watch taken from store: A Howe Avenue store employee reported an unknown person stole an approximately $450 smart watch from the store May 20.



Criminal mischief



Man disruptive in jail: A Barberton man, 31, was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after police said he threw a large amount of water from a toilet and urinated on the floor while he was incarcerated on theft charges in Cuyahoga Falls City Jail May 24. Police said he was then moved to another cell where the water had been shut off, but the man then threw remaining water from the toilet in the cell onto the floor. Police said the man also refused to get out of a jail van when brought there, refused to comply with orders during the booking process, banged on the walls and bars of his cell for several hours and made threats to police officers and jail staff.



Criminal damaging



Mirror broken off car: An Akron woman reported someone broke the driver’s side mirror off her car while it was parked outside her 23rd Street place of employment during the evening May 23. Police said the damage was estimated at $150.



Vehicle damaged: An Orlen Avenue woman reported May 20 that someone damaged her vehicle’s door lock and hood release while it was parked in her driveway since May 3. Police said the damage was estimated at $400.



Escape



Woman left hospital: Police said a Myrtle Avenue woman, 32, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor escape after she was taken to Western Reserve Hospital for unspecified medical treatment while incarcerated in Cuyahoga Falls City Jail on a first-degree misdemeanor drug abuse instruments possession charge and she left the hospital during the afternoon May 24. A warrant was issued for the woman’s arrest.



Disorderly conduct



Man sleeping on sidewalk: A Notre Dame Avenue man, 45, was cited with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after he was found sleeping on the sidewalk on Norwood Street at Kathron Avenue late in the evening May 22, said police. The man was taken to a detox facility.



Forgery



Wrong woman charged: An Akron woman, 24, was charged with fifth-degree felony forgery and misdemeanor charges of theft, obstructing official business and marijuana possession after another woman reported May 21 that the Akron woman gave police the other woman’s identifying information when she was arrested during an alleged shoplifting incident at a Howe Avenue store last October. Police said the Akron woman also signed the other woman’s signature to Stow Municipal Court documents. The Akron woman was arrested and taken to Cuyahoga Falls City Jail and theft and marijuana possession charges previously filed in Stow Municipal Court against the other woman were dismissed.



Misuse of a



credit card



Fraudulent charges reported: A 2nd Street man reported May 21 that someone used his bank card number to make online purchases totaling more than $150.



Burglary



TV taken from Home: A Hudson Drive woman reported someone entered her locked home by unknown means and stole an approximately $650 television set during the afternoon or evening May 20.



Breaking and entering



Auto dealership broken into: A Howe Road auto dealership employee reported May 20 that someone entered the dealership by unknown means during the previous couple of days and tried to break into several locked cabinets. The employee said nothing was missing.