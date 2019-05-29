CUYAHOGA FALLS - Have trouble bending over to reach the arthritis pills on the bottom shelf? Like old-fashioned candies, or a mix of different beers? You’re not alone. The local Acme Fresh Market has taken customer feedback and made some changes the company says should improve the shopping experience.



Acme Fresh Market #10 at 2226 State Road invites the public to drop by the store from noon to 3 p.m. on June 8 to celebrate the changes with wine, beer and gourmet cheese samples, spin the prize wheel, and meet Acme Fresh Market mascots, Buck and Buffy.



"Acme Fresh Market is proud to invite the entire community to our improved Acme Fresh Market on State Road," said President Nick Albrecht. "Customers asked and we listened. We have added more chilled wines and cold beer, expanded our assortment of top selling wines, and added another aisle of health and beauty items. I invite everyone to come see what’s new."



Work began on the renovations April 22 with rearranging space and trading out products in response to changing customer needs, said Marketing Director Katie Swartz.



The company says customers voiced their requests through emails, online and in person to staff at the stores.



"The customers are great about giving feedback," said Store Director Amanda Gordon. "We listen to their input and keep the customers satisfied."



The wine and beer department includes additional refrigerated units so customers can purchase chilled, ready-to-drink wines, Swartz said. The wine wall features an assortment of boxed wines including a selection of premium 3-liter boxed wines.



"We wanted to focus on the shopping experience and make it easier for the shoppers," Swartz said. "We didn’t have room before but now we’ve added cold beers. Customers can mix six beers to try different ones or purchase award winning craft beers."



The expanded adult beverage department now offers customers more than 50 higher-end champagnes like Truly and White Claw, she added.



In addition, sparkling waters and flavored water can be found nearby.



An additional aisle was added to the health and beauty department.



"We used the extra space to expand our nutrition bar selection and our trial size products," Gordon said. "Our customers cannot get enough nutrition bars, and we are excited to now offer all of the flavors and brands."



For those who have trouble bending over, the store relocated its arthritis and pain medications from the lowest shelf to an eye level shelf for easy reach, Swartz said.



"Our goal with every single change we made is to make our State Road Acme Fresh Market the easiest place to grocery shop," she said. "It’s a simple change but the level of detail makes it easier for customers to shop."



The expanded candy aisle will take many customers back in time with fun and nostalgic candies like Lemonhead, Sea Salt Caramel Buns, Sugar Daddies, Airheads and Pop Rocks.



Another big request was for nutrition bars with protein and no sugar for adults and kids in a variety of brands and flavors.



"It’s hugely popular," Swartz said. "The customer response had been tremendous."



Acme Fresh Market has been feeding families of Akron for more than 125 years. The store on State Road was completely rebuilt in 2013 and is "proud to continue its commitment to the Cuyahoga Falls community by investing again in the State Road Store," Swartz said.



The Fred W. Albrecht Grocery Co. operates 16 Acme Fresh Market stores in Summit, Stark, Portage and Cuyahoga counties. The company, founded in 1891, is locally owned and operated with more than 2,200 associates.



Mike Harget, director of operations for the 16 stores, looks for merchandising opportunities and makes sure the stores are clean, neat and safe for the customers and employees.



"Come and take a look June 8," Swartz invited.



For more information go to www.acmestores.com



Reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com.