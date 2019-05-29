HUDSON — City and Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study (AMATS) officials are hosting a bicycle ride and brainstorming session on Saturday morning.



The Bike-N-Brainstorm event is from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, starting and ending at All-Around Cyclery, 46 Ravenna St.



Sign-in and registration will happen from 9 to 9:30 a.m.; a 7-mile, on-road, group bike ride takes place from 9:30 to 10:30; and a post-ride brainstorming session will occur from 10:30 to 11.



The city-led bike ride will travel along planned connectivity projects. Participants are being asked to offer their feedback on the areas they observe in the brainstorming meeting.



For more information, email Associate Planner Nick Sugar at nsugar@hudson.oh.us.