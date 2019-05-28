The Twinsburg Historical Society is well on its way to raising enough funds to upgrade the Moses Roach house on the west side of Twinsburg Township Square, and is hoping the public will continue to assist in the effort.

President Andy Tomko said the society hopes to raise $100,000 for repairs and maintenance at the home, which it acquired earlier this year from the city. Slightly less than $20,000 of the $100,000 goal already has been raised from society members at a recent spaghetti dinner.

The structure, built in 1873, is home to the Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce. The house was saved from the wrecking ball in 1998, when the city purchased it. The chamber has occupied it for several years. Prior to that, it was used as a residence, boarding house, apartments and business space.

“We’re making great progress in our fundraising and in making some of the repairs the city has mandated over the next two years,” he said. “We hope the seven items required will be completed by the end of this year.”

Two of those items — repairing a hole in the kitchen ceiling and shoring up cabinets that were falling off walls — have been completed at a cost of $2,000, with some work done on a volunteer basis and using donated supplies.

The next project to be tackled, which is one of the biggest, is building a wheelchair ramp to the back porch. A Ford Motor Co. UAW union local will aid with that project, and local businesses will donate some of the lumber.

Another of the upcoming major projects is digging out and repairing the north foundation and wall. Tomko said the society’s trustees have received two bids and soon will choose what company will do that work.

Some smaller projects include installing a new fire alarm system and exit signs. Tomko said if the seven projects required by the city is not completed within two years, the house will revert to city ownership.

Tomko said a new roof eventually will have to be installed, a project which is two or more years down the road. After necessary repairs are completed, the society will use additional money raised for maintenance.

“We also have reached out to U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce’s office to see if he can help us obtain some historic restoration grants,” he said.

About 200 people attended the recent spaghetti dinner, Tomko said.

“The Twinsburg Rotary Club did a great job cooking and donating food,” Tomko noted. “We had a lot of help from some businesses, and we’re very pleased with the outcome of the dinner.”

The next major fundraiser will be a sale in the society’s Freeman Mail Pouch barn. It will be July 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. for members only and July 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the general public.

“We’ve already had a lot of good stuff donated for the sale,” said Tomko, who encourages residents who are doing spring cleaning to consider donating unneeded items such as clothes, shoes, books, magazines, records and electronic equipment.

Tomko stressed that all the donated items must be is good condition. The society does not want items that do not work. Donations are tax-deductible and forms will be available for tax purposes.

In addition to donated items, the sale will include bricks, auditorium chairs and other items from the Old School, plus items from Blue Jaye Farm. Society trustees Bonnie Williams and Beverly Klimas are co-chairing the sale.

Meanwhile, Tomko said he sent in the paperwork for getting the house on the National Registry of Historic Places, something that a class at Kent State University’s Stark campus helped the society with.

“It usually takes about six months to go through the registry process, but we’re hoping Joyce’s office can help us fast-track the process,” Tomko said.

He said the society is very impressed with the job two KSU students did researching the house’s history, past owners and architecture, and collecting data for submission to the National Park Service.

“The document I sent in was about 80 pages,” he said.

At the end of the spring semester, the KSU class gave presentations about Twinsburg history that it compiled in recent months.

“It worked out so well that a summer semester class is going to continue partnering with us,” Tomko said.

Different students tackled various local history topics such as the Underground Railroad, then and now photos of the Township Square, history of Locust Grove Cemetery and a biography of Dr. Seth Freeman, whom the Freeman barn is named after.

One student in the class — Twinsburg resident Brian Davis — donated a couch and chair dating to 1911 for display in the society’s Riley house. Tomko said the student’s grandfather re-upholstered it.

As for upcoming society activities, Tomko said he is looking forward to a program June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Twinsburg Public Library titled “Mopar Muscle,” which will focus on the history of the former Chrysler Stamping Plant.

Currently, some artifacts from the plant are on display at the library, including a door from the last vehicle to come off the assembly line before the plant closed in 2010. It is signed by several employees.

