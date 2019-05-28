HUDSON — As many people set their sites on a laid-back summer, one teacher from the Western Reserve Academy is getting ready for a two-week trip to Israel.



Jillian Nataupsky, who teaches a course on the Holocaust at the private school and who says she "grew up Jewish," is one of 35 teachers selected from more than 70 applicants to attend the program with Echoes & Reflections, an organization aimed at assisting middle and high school educators build their confidence and capacity to teach the Holocaust effectively. The 35 teachers are from 28 different states in the U.S. She will go in July.



This is Nataupsky’s third trip to Israel, although her first as an educator.



"This program is going to show me all the resources available," Nataupsky said.



The 35 educators traveling to Israel will go on a guided tour of Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, and engage in workshops to enhance classroom practice, daily lectures by senior historians, and group work. Participants will also visit some of Israel’s most famous historical and cultural sites to increase their understanding of the Jewish people’s story and provide perspective on the life that was built following the Holocaust.



"These seminars give educators who already have a working knowledge of the Holocaust an opportunity to develop a more personal connection to what they are teaching," said Sheryl Ochayon, Yad Vashem’s program director for Echoes & Reflections and the leader for both seminars. "The empathy and stronger knowledge base they build during these experiences carry over into the classroom and help educators convey to students that the Holocaust is a human story -- part of our shared human story."



Nataupsky said she visited Yad Vashem in her previous trips to Israel, and added that it is "one of the world-leading Holocaust museums."



Her interest in the Holocaust started when she was a child, Nataupsky said.



"I’ve always been interested in human rights," she said. "In eighth grade, I gave a speech on Holocaust denial."



However, it wasn’t until after she finished college that she realized that the Holocaust was something she could study academically, Nataupsky said.



In addition to teaching about the Holocaust at Western Reserve Academy, she also is a docent at the Maltz Museum in Beachwood, and serves on the Akron Holocaust Committee.



"You don’t find a lot of people who are passionate to teach about the Holocaust," Nataupsky said. "To travel with them and learn with them, I think, is the most valuable thing about all of this."



Another advantage will be the chance to study primary sources, Nataupsky said.



"We’ll be working with real documents, talking about survivors, going through photos and video," she said. "Most of my experience has been academic. This will be intense and personal. These experiences will make it real, bring the emotion back."



Israel won’t be the end of this summer’s travels, Nataupsky said. Two days after she gets back to the United States, she will travel to Washington D.C. to the Holocaust Museum to study.



Reporter April Helms can be reached at 330-541-9423, ahelms@recordpub.com, or @AprilKHelms_RPC