HUDSON — The city of Akron has started its water line replacement project at the intersection of Stow Road and Middleton Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained by police officers. Motorists should expect delays in this area. The entire project is expected to last about 200 days.



The project includes the replacement of Akron's water main along Middleton Road between Stow Road and state Route 91, and waterline bolt replacement along 91 from Middleton to the north corporation line, according to a Hudson city news release.



The road surface will be maintained during the course of the water project. Resurfacing of Middleton will happen as soon as the water line work is finished and accepted. If the resurfacing of Middleton needs to be moved to 2020, the city of Hudson's Public Works Department will maintain Middleton in 2019.