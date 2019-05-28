AKRON — The Summit County Department of Job and Family Services, at the Russell M. Pry Building in 1180 S. Main St. inAkron, is currently experiencing a temporary power outage.



This will impact both scheduled appointments, and walk-in clients, as well as phone services. More than 400 homes and businesses in the Firestone park neighborhood are impacted.



Those with a scheduled phone appointment should call after the public has been notified that the issue is resolved. Walk-in clients cannot be served until power is restored.



Call 844-640-6446 when power is restored to schedule appointments.



Additionally, the Summit County Department of Sanitary Sewer Services phones and billing department also are impacted. Customers should make payments online or wait to walk in after power is restored. Online payments can be made at https://summitoh.firstbilling.com.