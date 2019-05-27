PERRYSVILLE — Members of the community rewarded Bob Cowen’s dedication to local youth with a dedication of their own — naming Weltmer Park ball fields and courts in his honor. They unveiled a banner for Cowen and his wife Levone on Monday evening, May 20 before the Perrysville Youth Association teams took the field.



"He has done so much for the kids and the community as a whole and is always there to help," said Perrysville Economic Development board member Cheryl Bowen.



Bowen, who also serves on village council, said Perrysville Youth Association came up with the idea and presented it to council and Perrysville Economic Development, where it met with unanimous approval.



Cowen is the founder of Cowen Truck Lines and has been active in the community throughout his life.