The Kiwanis Club of Ravenna recently recognized this year’s recipient of the Roger Thomas Scholarship Award.



Shelby Morehead will graduate from Southeast High School in June. She has been a member of the National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America, and 4-H Club.



Dr. Jay Richardson, president, and Susan Huth of the Kiwanis Club of Ravenna presented Shelby with the award during the weekly Kiwanis meeting.



Shelby plans to attend the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima, majoring in Agricultural Business and Management.





