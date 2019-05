MAY 21, 1959



Janice Rich is named valedictorian at Senecaville High School. Janice Karol Keller is named salutatorian.



MAY 21, 1969



Lloyd J. Minter resigns as a principal at Sarahsville Elementary School.



MAY 21, 1979



Mrs. Fred Witten is presented 50-year pin by Guernsey chapter 211, Order of Eastern Star.



MAY 21, 1989



Jennifer A. Walker, daughter of Charles and Jane Walker, New Concord, was selected as a varsity cheerleader for the 1989 football season at Mount Union College. She is a 1987 graduate of John Glenn High School.



MAY 21, 1999



Celena Tabish, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Tabish and Andrea Sarap, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Michael Sarap received "Superior" ratings at the recent O.M.E.A. Solo and Ensemble Adjucated Event at Philo High School. Their piano instructor is Kerry Ann Jones.



MAY 21, 2009



Port Washington Village Council hired a new traffic officer. Jeff Stearns was sworn in by Mayor Tom Gardner.