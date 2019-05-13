Name:

Tonya Landaker

Location:

Cambridge, OH

Family/Pets:

Husband, two kids and a dog

Occupation:

Kennel manager at Guernsey County Dog Shelter

What were some of your favorite things growing up?

Going camping, riding bikes and reading

What was your first job?

Wendy's

What kind of hobbies do you have?

Making hair bows, reading and spending time with family

Favorite song, movie, tv show?

Favorite song is “You are the love of my life,” by Sammy Kershaw; Favorite movie is “Beauty and the Beast.”

What would be a perfect weekend or day?

Sight seeing adventures with my family.

Favorite vacation spot?

Any where but here... I really enjoy sight seeing and seeing new things.

What are some of the things on your bucket list?

To visiting national parks/monuments and visiting all 50 states.

Extra credit question:

If you went into a coma and woke up in the year 2120, what would be the first thing you would want to know?

Do I have any living relatives?