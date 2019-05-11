Tomorrow is Mother’s Day. President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the second Sunday in May as a national holiday to honor United States mothers in 1914. The Mother’s Day movement was started in 1907 by Anna Jarvis of Philadelphia. Jarvis began the day as a tribute to honor her own mother, Ann Maria Reeves Jarvis. Jarvis also started the practice of handing out white carnations, which was her mother’s favorite flower, to mothers at church. The white carnation represents sweetness, purity and patience.



Before Mother’s Day there was Mothering Sunday. Mothering Sunday was practiced by early Christians to honor Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, on the fourth Sunday of Lent. Later this day came to honor all mothers.



Earlier, the ancient Greeks held festivals to honor Rhea who was the mother of all the gods. Perhaps we will probably never know just how long mothers have been honored.



The basics of mothering haven’t changed — carry, deliver and care for the young until they are capable of self-care. The means, however, change.



Let’s honor the mothers who took care of the children and home when their husbands were away at war. It doesn’t matter which war; these women held it together and did the on-site work of child rearing alone. It wasn’t what they signed on for, but they rose to the occasion.



Let’s honor the mothers who cared for their terminally ill child. The mothers who never left their child’s side; put their career, personal goals and dreams on hold; and stayed to the end. I wish peace to those who have been in this situation.



Let’s honor the mothers of chronically ill or disabled children. Their path is one that those with healthy, able children cannot fathom. Their lives are bordered by doctor visits, medical emergencies and constant searches to get their child’s needs met.



Let’s honor the stepmothers who took on parenting another woman’s child — for every other weekend or every day. Who loved that child even when the child wasn’t always receptive, loving or loveable.



Let’s honor single mothers, for whatever reason, they are going it alone. Parenting is a tiring job. It takes a lot of time and energy. A single mother has no relief, perhaps help from family and friends, but no true relief, no one to share the myriad daily decisions and care.



Let’s honor the foster mothers who take unknown children into their homes and care for their needs — physically, emotionally, educationally and medically. These foster mothers come to parenting the child after the fact — after the fact of abuse, neglect, poor nurturing or no nurturing at all. They give the children they care for unconditional love and acceptance. Their healing love cannot be measured.



Let’s honor the adoptive mothers who take in an older child they know has suffered trauma — the trauma of abuse, neglect, of loss of birth family, of unknown factors. Let’s honor the adoptive mothers who take in an infant without knowing if the child is going to have difficulty later in life due to poor or non-existent pre-natal care or alcohol/ drug abuse in utero.



Let’s honor the grandmothers raising their grandchildren. They put their lives on hold and stepped back into daily parenting. That’s what mothers do.



Take time today to thank the mothers in your life. If you already have, take time to say it again. If you never have, it’s not too late.



To all mothers everywhere, especially Sarah, Happy Mother’s Day.



Mrs. Theil is a child advocate in Wayne and Holmes counties. She can be contacted at BeverlyVT@aol.com